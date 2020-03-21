Hina Khan enjoying her ‘me time’ with Xbox during quarantine break is every millennial ever; WATCH

Hina Khan, who is practising self-quarantine these days, is enjoying her me time in an interesting way. Take a look:

is one of the celebrities who has been actively spreading awareness about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India. So far, the nation has recorded over 280 positive cases of the deadly virus and the counts are rapidly increasing. While the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been constantly urging her fans to practice social distancing, self quarantine and maintain sanitization and hygiene, she herself is making sure not to step out of her residence in this crisis situation. Instead, Hina is making the most of her quarantine break these days and is indulging in things she loves the most.

In fact, she has been giving glimpses of her happy moments at her place on social media. But Hina’s recent social media post is what every millennial will relate to. The diva shared video of herself enjoying her ‘me time’ at her place as she is playing on Xbox. In the video, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant was dressed in a navy blue coloured night dress and had her hair tied in a high pony as she was engrossed in her game.

Take a look at Hina Khan enjoying Xbox game during quarantine:

Meanwhile, the diva has also been sharing videos about wearing mask, washing hands and has been urging her fans to stay safe during the novel coronavirus scare in the country. In fact, Hina even prayed for a better and safe tomorrow lately and motivated everyone to stay strong during this difficult time.

Credits :Instagram

Read More