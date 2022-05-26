Hina Khan enjoys her vacation at Budapest with beau Rocky Jaiswal after attending Cannes 2022; PICS

Hina Khan has been creating a buzz on the internet for the past few days due to her sensational looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She walked on the red carpet of the prestigious event for the second time, and her looks have been getting her lots of appreciation from her fans. Now that the event is over, Hina Khan has headed for a vacation to Budapest with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has been sharing pictures from her trip on social media.

In the pictures shared by Hina Khan, she is seen in a swimsuit as she enjoys Thermal Spring Bath in Budapest, with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She looks beautiful in a white crop top and red lipstick. He had sported black sunglasses and golden hoop earrings. She also offered a glimpse of her surroundings.

See her pictures here-

Hina Khan never hesitates to express her opinions on important topics when asked. In a recent interview with Brut India, the actress was questioned on the regressive content that has been ruling Indian Television screens for decades. Sharing her thoughts, Hina says that makers and creators are not responsible for the content they deliver, instead, it is the audiences who like such content. She further says that there have been progressive television shows but people don't want to watch such content. Hina quotes, "If everyone stops and gives them a new content altogether fresh content on every GEC channel then people may not have a choice and they'll start watching progressive content but that's a huge call to be taken." She also adds that till we don't change the perspective of watching such content it will continue to air.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

Also read- Cannes 2022: Hina Khan dons an ice blue slit gown with embellishments for latest French Riviera outing; PICS