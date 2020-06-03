Hina Khan enjoys ‘rainy workout’ as she steps out in a raincoat for her Pilates sesh; See PHOTOS

Despite the Mumbai rains, Hacked actress Hina Khan stepped out in a raincoat to attend her Pilates class with her trainer; Take a look

We all know that is a fitness lover and despite the lockdown, this Former Bigg Boss contestant has been religiously working out at home. Also, while fasting during Ramzan, Hina Khan made sure to workout at home. Post all the Eid calories, Hina Khan is back to work out and nowadays, she has taken to Pilates as she found a Pilates trainer in her building. Now we all know that as we speak, Mumbai is expected to witness heavy rainfall as Cyclone Nisarga is approaching the city and after Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Corporation (BMC) requested 'Mumbaikars' to keep their phones charged and take necessary precautions and have released the guidelines too, Hina also took to social media to urge the people of Mumbai to safe and Hina also asked for forgiveness from Mother Nature and sought for mercy.

Now today, despite the rains, Hina Khan made sure to work out as she took to Instagram to share a series of photos wherein she is seen wearing a raincoat while walking towards her Pilates class and thanks to social media, Hina gave us a glimpse of her rainy workouts. In the video, Hina Khan is seen wearing a blue raincoat and also, expressing a sense of happiness of wearing a raincoat after ages.

Also, Hina Khan will next be seen sharing screen space with as the two have been paired opposite each other for an upcoming digital film, Unlock. The Haunted App. Earlier the film was set to release on March 13, however, it was delayed and fans can now watch it in June. Unlock: The Haunted App will premiere on Zee5 on June 26 and directed by Debatma Mandal, the film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.

Check out Hina Khan's photos here:

