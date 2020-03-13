Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s goofy PHOTOS make us want to see them together on screen again

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan celebrated his birthday and Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan also joined him. The adorable photos of Hina, Erica and Parth have left fans rooting for the trio. Check it out.

Among the most popular shows on Indian television, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has managed to win the hearts of the audiences. Seeing Parth Samthaan as Anurag and Erica Fernandes as Prerna on the epic love saga has been a highlight of the show. Previously, Komolika was played by and her negative role was also loved. While working together, Hina, Erica and Parth managed to form a bond that surely was special. Often they were seen hanging out together and it used to leave fans in awe.

Recently, Parth celebrated his birthday and Hina and Erica were a part of it. After a long time, fans got to see the trio of Hina, Erica and Parth together all thanks to Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Anurag. While it was a happy occasion and was graced by other stars of the show like Pooja Banerjee and more, it was photos of Erica, Parth and Hina together that have left fans excited and rooting to see them together on the screen.

Hina shared goofy photos from Parth’s birthday bash in which we get to see all three actors of Kasautii Zindagii Kay goofing around with each other. In one of the photos, Hina, Erica and Parth can be seen making goofy and hilarious expressions. Hina captioned it as, “This girl is simply love… the she takes care of everyone is priceless.. Aur Ladka hamara handsome hai hi...Aur main ab khud ke baare mein kya hi bolun.”

Check out Hina, Erica and Parth’s photos:

Seeing the trio together at Parth’s birthday bash, left fans rooting for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars. Meanwhile, the show’s track has completely changed since Anurag pushed Prerna off the roof and assumed her to be dead. However, she is alive and will be seen seeking revenge from Anurag for backstabbing her. Fans are loving the turn of events in this epic love saga between Anurag and Prerna.

