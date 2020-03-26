Hina Khan, Erica Fernandez, Pooja Banerjee & others enjoy chat sessions on video call while in lockdown

Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, and others have recently enjoyed a chat session during the 21-day lockdown period across India. Read on for further details.

As the 21-day lockdown period has started in India, people have resorted to different means for spending time amid the self-quarantine period. Right now in the wake of adopting social distancing and isolation, virtual communication is the only way to interact with each other. Just like others, our beloved TV celebs have also been doing the same. The best part is that they have been spreading awareness regarding the Coronavirus pandemic and its deadly effects through their social media handles.

Recently, a few TV celebs indulged in a chat session the pictures of which they have shared on Instagram. Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Pooja Banerjee has shared screenshots of these exclusive video call sessions on her Instagram handle much to the excitement of fans. In one of the screenshots, she is seen conversing with co-stars Sahil Anand, Shubhavi Choksey, Shreya Nehal and who initially portrayed the role of Komolika in the show.

Check out the pictures below:

Well, there was someone who was missing from the scene. However, she got in touch with them later on. Yes, we are talking about Erica Fernandes here who portrays the female lead, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been helmed by Indian television’s Czarina, Ekta Kapoor. Aamna Sharif has been roped in to play Komolika in the show after Hina Kha's sudden exit from the same last year.

