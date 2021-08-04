Hina Khan excited to collaborate with Shaheer Sheikh again after Baarish Ban Jaana; Shares BTS pics

Shaheer Sheikh and are two of the most talked about celebs in the telly world who enjoy a massive fan following. And when the duo had collaborated for the first time for Stebin Ben’s Baarish Ban Jaana early this year, they went on to create a massive buzz in the town. Hina and Shaheer went on to win millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry and had left the fans wanting for more. And the wait is set to end soon as Hina and Shaheer are set to collaborate once again for yet another project.

Sharing the news, Hina took to social media and shared some BTS pics with Shaheer as she expressed her excitement about the project. To note, their new project will be titled as Mohabbat Hai and is being directed by Mohit Suri. In the BTS pics, Hina looked ravishing in her shimmery maroon coloured off shoulder dress. On the other hand, Shaheer looked dapper on his white shirt and black trousers which he had paired with black loafers. The duo was seen looking into the camera and appeared to be discussing a shot. Hina captioned the post as, “Only for your eyes.. ShaHina is Back with a Bang.. shaheernsheikh #MohabbatHai coming soon Directed by the very talented @mohitsuri”.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Hina is currently making the news for her recently released movie Lines which happens to be a cross border love story. Also starring Farida Jalal in the lead and her beau Rocky Jaiswal in a cameo, Lines witnessed a digital release last week and has opened to decent reviews.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in black sequin top and leather trousers