Hina Khan is excited to flaunt her pink night suit in THIS boomerang and it's too cute to miss; Check it out

Among the popular stars in the television industry, ’s name shines right at the top. With her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina managed to become a household name and left fans in awe. Not just this, being a style icon, Hina often sets trends for all the young fans to follow and the diva has an unmatchable sense of dressing. Currently, Hina is at home amid Coronavirus lockdown and is still managing shell out style goals.

Recently, Hina shared a fun boomerang on Instagram in which she is seen clad in a pink striped night suit. The diva is seen excited to show off her new night suit and for the same, she shared a boomerang video on social media. In the video, Hina, at first, has her back to the camera and soon, we see her turning and flaunting her cute pink nightwear. The diva looked cute as well as pretty in pink in the video.

On the work front, Hina made her Bollywood debut in Hacked that released back on February 7, 2020. The film did well and fans of Hina loved her as Sam in the film. Now, she will be seen in a film, Country of Blind. In the same, Hina is playing a visually impaired girl who undergoes various trials and tribulations. For the same, Hina also took classes at the blind school to get the nuances of her character, Gosha, right. Country of Blind is Hina’s first Indo-Hollywood film and will first release in the US and then in India.

Check out Hina’s boomerang:

