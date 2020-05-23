Hina Khan experiments with blue eye shadow again and shares a few PHOTOS leaving fans awestruck

Hina Khan experiments with blue eye shadow again as is evident from her latest pictures that have been shared on Instagram. Check them out.

loves experimenting with stunning outfits and makeup which is proved by the numerous pictures that the actress has shared on her Instagram handle. She is indeed one of the most stylish actresses of the Indian television industry in current times. Hina has proved her mettle in almost every performance of hers thereby winning millions of hearts within a short period. The actress initially began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has now reached the heights of success.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle leaving all her fans and well-wishers awestruck. The actress has a thing for blue eye shadows which is evident from many of her pictures. Her love for the same is proved again in some recent pictures that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Hina is seen wearing a red outfit in the picture and her makeup game is also on point as she opts for rosy cheeks, peach lip color, and most importantly, blue glittery eye shadows.

Hina Khan’s myriad expressions in these pictures are also worth a glimpse. On the work front, the actress had a stellar start this year with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. For the unversed, the movie also marks Hina’s official entry into the Bollywood film industry. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone which has been released in a popular online streaming platform. Hina has garnered appreciation for her roles in both these films.

