Hina Khan expresses gratitude to fans for donating meals on her birthday; Says 'Couldn't be more grateful'

Hina Khan celebrates her 33rd birthday on October 2, 2020. The actress has recently penned a note of gratitude for her fans in a recent Instagram post.

turns a year older on October 2, 2020, and fans have showered her with wishes since morning. The actress is overwhelmed as a few of her fans have taken a generous step forward to mark the occasion of her birthday. They have donated 50 meals outside the AIIMS hospital as a gift for the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress on her special. She has now expressed her gratitude towards them through the medium of an Instagram post.

The actress starts by saying that her fans always fail to surprise her every year. Hina further writes, “My birthday each year is not less than a big grand celebration for them!” She then mentions that her fans planted trees on her birthday earlier last year and this year, they have donated meals on the same date. She quotes, “Couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you for everything!” Numerous people flooded the comments section with appreciative notes about the same.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina Khan last featured in the show Naagin 5 in which she played a short-lived role. The audience loved her performance as Adi Naagin in the supernatural drama featuring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. She also appeared in a music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. Interestingly, the latter also made a cameo appearance in Naagin 5. The actress made her entry into Bollywood earlier this year with Hacked.

