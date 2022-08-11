Hina Khan exudes charm in a bright orange off-shoulder bodycon dress; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love on her photos.

Today, again, Hina treated her fans by uploading a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. In these photos, Hina exudes charm as she donned an orange off-shoulder bodycon dress with ruffle sleeves. Her accessories are minimal and look gorgeous as she strikes captivating poses. Sharing these snaps, Hina captioned, "Hello". Fans were quick enough to shower her pictures with their love.

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival 2022 to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

On the professional front, Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place.

