Hina Khan on facing rejections: Didn't get cast as a Kashmiri girl because I wasn't extremely fair

Hina Khan has emerged as one of the most popular personalities from the Television industry. She gained the limelight from her stint in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the role of Akshara. Her journey on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 added to her fame and popularity manifold. Recently, the actress was seen in a stylish avatar in the music video titled “Main Bhi Barbaad” opposite Angad Bedi. In a chat with a leading daily, Hina opened up about facing rejections in showbiz.

Talking to ETimes, Hina said that she could not crack a project because she did not look Kashmiri, “There are times where I probably don’t like the story or I don’t want to do that kind of a character for the time being, but there also are times where you probably test for it, and you are very keen that it works, but it doesn’t work out for various reasons. I can’t talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough."

Hina further shared that even though she could speak fluent Kashmiri, she did not get cast because of her dusky complexion. “I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying!” shared Hina.

