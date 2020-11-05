Hina Khan flashes her infectious smile in new PHOTOS as she slays a pretty outfit

Hina Khan stepped out of the Bigg Boss house a few weeks back. She often grabs attention owing to her frequent social media posts.

is someone who never forgets to keep her fans posted with her daily updates on social media. The actress recently reached a milestone on her Instagram handle as she can now boast of having 10 million followers. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also expressed her gratitude on social media owing to the same. She also grabbed headlines sometime back owing to her entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the seniors.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that deserve your attention. The gorgeous beauty is all smiles as she strikes different poses for the camera. She is wearing a blue and white dress with dramatic sleeves and ruffles on the neckline. The Hacked star ties up her hair and secures it with some hairpins. She opts for a matte finish makeup look and chooses a brown lip colour that can be seen in the pictures.

Check out the post below:

As mentioned above, Hina Khan entered the BB house this season along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan as the Toofani Seniors. All of them mentored the new contestants for some time and then exited the house a few days ago. Talking about Hina, she earlier ventured into Bollywood this year with the movie Hacked helmed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The actress also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone alongside Kunal Roy Kapur in which she played the role of a simple housewife named Suman.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

