Hina Khan flaunts her back with style on social media

Actress Hina Khan is getting toned in style.
3403 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan flaunts her back with style on social media
Flaunting her back in new photos, she wrote on social media: "At First they will ask, WHY you are doing it..Later they will ask, HOW you did it ! #ToneItUp Be the girl who decided to go for it..#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle."

In addition to a fab body, she also got a new haircut.

"Surprise...Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. "NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect," she had written earlier.

Last month, Hina had updated her fans that she had stepped out for a dubbing session at a studio for a web show.

On Instagram, she had narrated the experience of working post-lockdown and shared that she "didn't feel safe".

Credits :IANS

