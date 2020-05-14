Hina Khan flaunts her curvy figure in a beautiful floral outfit; Tinaa Dattaa can't stop praising her

Hina Khan recently shared some jaw-dropping pictures of herself dolled up in a beautiful floral outfit and we can't get our eyes off her. Take a look.

If you talk about the most beautiful actresses of Indian Television, 's name shines right at the top. Not only her acting skills and straightforward nature but the actress has been making heads turn with her amazing sense of style. Be it the flamboyant hairstyles, chic dresses to her inherent diva-ness or statement earrings, Hina knows how to do it all with ease and perfection. She has been grabbing headlines for her fashion choices for quite some time now and is touted as one of the sexiest women on the small screen.

Hina's fashion sense has evolved over the years. While initially we only saw her as Akshara, but today she has become a fashionista of the Telly world. Hina enjoys refreshing her image, maybe that's the reason she does not follow a fixed style statement. She loves experimenting and does not shy away from trying something new. Every time she shows up, no one can take eyes off her. Whether Hina decides to go elegant, funky, casual, or traditional, she is a queen that slays always.

Every time Hina posts a picture on her social media, it spreads like wildfire on social media. While we are under lockdown owing to the Coronavirus-lockdown, Hina decided to make us go 'wow' with her latest posts. Just a few hours ago, the actress posted some mesmerizing photos of herself, and it took the internet by storm. In the pictures, Hina is seen dolled up in a beautiful floral outfit as she flaunts her curvaceous figure. Dressed in a red and black.body-hugging floral gown, Hina looks jaw-dropping. With open tresses minimalist make-up, and accessories, Hina impressed the fashion police.

Undoubtedly, the dress is very pretty, but what makes it prettier, is the way Hina is carrying it. Hina's confidence, attitude, and ease add a dash of hotness, exuding panache. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this dress is made only for Hina, as no one else couldn't carry it off so well. Well, she also shows us, that we may be indoors and cannot step out, but there's no perfect time to dress up and feel good about yourself.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is a perfect combination of 'beauty with brains,' and her witty caption is enough to know it. With these bewitching pictures, Hina wrote, 'I finally figured out my body type, it’s an 'Hourglass' with a few extra minutes.' Well, we're speechless about it, and can only say, 'How can someone be so perfect?'

As soon as Hina shared the photos, her comment section was bombarded with comments. Fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty and applauded her fearless fashion choices. Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa also couldn't stop herself from praising Hina and called her 'Stunningly gorgeous.'

Talking about her perfectly toned figure, Hina puts in a lot of effort to be in shape and be healthy. She is a fitness enthusiast and works out like crazy without missing her routine. In fact, now when she's fasting for Ramdaan, she is still making sure to follow her workout schedule, because she believes in no substitute for hard work and dedication. And her alluring figure is just proof of her diligence.

What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't you swooned by Hina's latest pictures? Are you missing her onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

