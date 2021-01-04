Hina Khan flaunts her perfectly toned body in athleisure and gives all the fitspiration fans need; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan’s workout videos and pictures always give major fitness goals. The actress never misses going to gym.

is a stunner and she has proven the same time and again. Be it any event, the actress knows how to make heads turn. Apart from being known for power-packed performance, Hina is also a fitness freak and never misses going to the gym. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star almost everyday hits the gym and also shares inspiring workout videos and pictures. And her latest pictures which she shared on social media will motivate you to workout right away.

Hina Khan shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing athleisure. Hina's hair is tied up and she is seen posing for the camera after sweating out in the gym. “#FitGirlsAreTheBestGirls#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkoutInStyle,” she captioned the post. Hina also flaunted her back muscles and abs. Fans are showering love on her snaps. During the lockdown, Hina Khan shared multiple tutorials and fitness videos among other fun things.

Hina Khan has always given us major fitness goals. The actress became a household name after her debut serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check her pictures here

On the work front, Hina’s web movie titled ‘Wishlist’ has been released. The actress is seen opposite actor Jitendra Rai. The movie is about fulfilling one’s wishes and giving importance to the people around us. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the film was initially made for festivals across the globe. But due to the pandemic, the makers released it on the digital platform.

