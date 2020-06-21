  1. Home
Hina Khan flaunts her petite pink headband and we think it is a perfect quarantine accessory to feel decked up

Hina Khan took to social media to share some of her at home photos with her headband and we sure love it. check them out for yourselves.
6009 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan flaunts her petite pink headband and we think it is a perfect quarantine accessory to feel decked up
There is none who can beat Hina Khan at her sense of dressing, especially as far as television space is concerned and while we are all at home and trying to look presentably homeless, Hina has aced her before going to sleep look. Hina is a stunning actress and she must be celebrated for all the right reasons and one of them happens to be just how she tried to spread good vibes with her posts and photos.

Today, Hina shared a couple of photos on her social media and this time, she is back with her fancy headbands. The actress had on a pink colour headband with huge embellishments on it and she wore a white top herself. On the makeup front, we can clearly see the pink lips as the highlight while she has also used some highlighter and additional pink texture to get the glow on the skin!

Check out Hina Khan's photos here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Hina Khan says she 'just did not feel safe' as she steps out for a dubbing session despite full precautions

Meanwhile, Hina had recently shared photos from her first dubbing session post the lockdown and she wrote, "We as actors pay huge price and really work hard, I realised everyone in the next room and in the studio remained masked throughout except me..” Highlighting an actor's plight, she further added, “An actor has no choice....you got to do what you got to do...Be it dubbing or shooting...we only take risks to entertain you honestly..and will continue to do so..All we need is your support, love and appreciation."

Credits :Instagram

