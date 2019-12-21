Hina Khan flaunts her svelte figure in a black monokini as she lives her best life in Maldives; See Pics

Hina Khan is on a vacation with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The diva took to Instagram to share some photos from the tropical nation in a monokini. Check it out.

Often when the year is coming to an end, celebs take off for vacations with their close friends and family. Speaking of this, television’s superstar, jetted off to the Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal a day back. While Hina was papped with Rocky a day back, now, she is back to sharing tons of stories from the tropics. Recently, Hina and Rocky also had taken a weekend getaway to Rajasthan and had spent quality time together in the royal state.

Now, Hina took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of herself while enjoying her vacation. In the photos, Hina can be seen soaking in the sun in a black and white polka dotted monokini. The diva can be seen sitting beside the pool at first and later, she takes a dip in the pool. A floating breakfast can be seen beside Hina as the photos are clicked. The diva rounded off her beachy look with a hat and funky shades.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Hina Khan & beau Rocky Jaiswal make for a stylish duo in cool shades as they arrive at the airport)

The diva surely is making the most of the vacay with her boyfriend. Hina shared some more photos with Rocky Jaiswal as well when they took a dip in the pool. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress captioned the photos as, “There is no Heaven on earth buttt there are pieces of it..”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, fans can’t get over Hina’s Rajasthan vacation photos and now, there are more pictures from the Maldives which are a visual treat. On the work front, Hina will be making her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The film is based on the perils of the digital age and Hina plays the lead in it. Mohit Malhotra will also be seen in the film. Apart from this, Hina also bagged an Indo-Hollywood project, Country Of Blind in which she plays a visually impaired girl named Gosha.

Credits :Instagram

Read More