Hina Khan flaunts her swag as an uber cool bride in recent pics and it will make you eager for her wedding

Hina Khan has been breaking the internet with her recent pics as she dresses as an uber cool bride.

- the name itself resonates with style, panache and class. The diva, who made her debut as an ideal bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has certainly come a long way in her career of a decade. She has been a household name not just for her impeccable acting prowess, but also for her fashion statements are also a thing in the industry. This isn’t all. She is also a social media queen and each of her posts on Instagram manages to take the internet with a storm.

Keeping up the trajectory of sharing sizzling pics of herself, Hina posted pictures of herself dresses as a bride. In the pics, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant was seen dressed in a magenta coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery on the border. She completed the look with a matching blouse with similar embroidery and a magenta dupatta with gotta border. Besides one can’t miss her swag as she dons the kala chashma while posing for the camera. Undoubtedly, Hina’s pics as an uber cool bride has made everyone eager about her wedding.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent pics:

Interestingly, fans inundated the comments section singing praises for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. In fact, several celebrities including , , Monalisa, Ssumier S Pasricha etc also commented on the post and were all amazed by Hina’s bridal look.

Meanwhile, Hina has been dishing out major fitness goals to her fans during the COVID 19 lockdown as she had been sharing her workout videos and post workout pics on social media.

ALSO READ Hina Khan doles out mid week motivation as she shares sneak peek of her Pilates sesh; Watch

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×