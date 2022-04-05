Hina Khan flaunts her toned body in pastel green gym wear; Drops workout video

Hina Khan is a fitness freak and her social media is proof of it. The snippets of her gym diaries often make to her Instagram in the form of videos and pictures. The diva serves the best fitness goals and never misses her workout sessions. From high-intensity workouts to yoga, Hina Khan knows it all. Her commitment and dedication will definitely make you hit the gym right away. On Tuesday, the actress shared a short video of herself from her workout session. In a post, the actress shared a glimpse of her workout, all the while motivating us to hit the gym ourselves.

In the reel, the diva while exercising can be seen concentrating on her breathing. She further captioned the post as "Above all learn how to breathe correctly."

Hina Khan's Instagram is filled with amazing pictures and videos of her gym routines. Every other day, glimpses of the kind of hard work she puts in for her fitness, make their way on her social media. The actress also manages to set major style goals for gym fashion with her everyday gym outfits. This time she set the internet ablaze by donning a pastel green matching co-ord set.

Actress Hina Khan was last seen in the television show Naagin 5, for which she made a cameo appearance. While she has been featured in several music videos in the past year, her music videos with Shaheer Sheikh were the most popular among her fans and followers. Hina has also worked in a documentary called Lines.

