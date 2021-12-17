Hina Khan floors us with her white attire look as she does the ‘Bulle Shah’ trend; Video

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has a spectacular fashion sense and can gracefully carry Indian as well as Western attires. Hina Khan is active on social media and regularly posts pictures and videos for fans. Her new video in ethnic attire has us hooked to her beauty.



In the video, Hina Khan looks divine in white and gold lehanga with gota work on it. She has paired the look with traditional jewellery. She sported a stunning pearl choker and maang tikka. Hina also wore a nose ring. Naagin fame twirled in the beautiful lehenga. She shared in the caption, “Ishq soch ke kitta, te ki kitta… Thank you @sonalijain_fashion for customising this beautiful outfit.. pictures coming soon..”

See post here:



Hina Khan was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 as a super senior. The actress has recently done a music video with Shaheer Sheikh, titled ‘Mohabbat Hai’. The music video depicts the timeless love of a couple. It is being highly appreciated by their fans. She had done another music video with Shaheer, named ‘Barish Ban Jana’, which had gone viral on social media.

