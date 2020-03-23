Hina Khan follows Salman Khan’s footsteps during quarantine; Gives a glimpse of her hidden talent

As coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to be on self quarantine, Hina Khan seems to be making the most of this time by doing everything she always wanted to do.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, has been actively practising self quarantine these days. She has not only been urging her fans to stay indoors and maintain hygiene, but the diva has also been giving a glimpse of her quarantine schedule on social media. From spending time with family to exercising, meditating, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has certainly been making the most of quarantine break. And now, Hina has given us a glimpse of her hidden talent in her recent Instagram stories and we are just awestruck.

The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant, who has been enjoying her quarantine period, is currently trying her hands on sketching. Hina has shared pictures of herself enjoying sketching and called it a form of meditation. In the picture, she was dressed in a grey t-shirt along with yellow coloured bandana headscarf and had smudges of her sketching on her hand and forearm. In another picture, Hina was seen giving a sneak of her sketch which was still in progress while the diva had her equipment ready for the same. In fact, she also had a sketching pencil in her hand as she was clicked looking into the camera.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent pics enjoying sketching:

Looks like the renowned actress is following the footsteps of her favourite superstar . To recall, Salman had also shared a beautiful video of himself wherein he was seen enjoying his time with his first love sketching and ended up making a beautiful art piece with charcoal sketching. In fact, Salman was also seen humming the tunes of ’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as he enjoyed his sketching time. Meanwhile, on the work front, after winning hearts with her performance in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina made her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt directorial Hacked opposite Rohan Shah early this year.

