Hina Khan on gaining weight: ‘I chose mental health over my physical appearance’

Popular actress Hina Khan has come a long way in her career. Her career graph has been on the rise. Apart from her professional work, Hina is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing her thoughts with fans. On October 20, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an inspiring note on gaining weight. The actress who is also a fitness enthusiast revealed that she chose her mental health over physical appearance.

Hina shared a mirror selfie, and wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.”

Take a look:

The actress recently went on a vacation in the Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal and treated fans with stunning pics from the tropical paradise. Talking about the work front, Hina was last seen in Stebin Ben’s recent track Bedard and has won millions of hearts with her performance. She also made the headlines as she collaborated with Shaheer Sheikh for a project.