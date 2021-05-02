Hina Khan gets emotional for not being there for her mother due to COVID 19; Urges people to pray for her

Hina Khan, who is battling COVID 19, has urged people to pray for her well being during the tough times.

It’s been the most difficult time for who has been in home quarantine ever since she has tested positive for COVID 19. To recall, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was tested positive for Coronavirus days after she had lost her father due to massive cardiac arrest. And now, as he battles the deadly virus in isolation, Hina penned an emotional post about being helpless and not being able to be with her mother in these difficult times.

She shared two pics of herself wherein she was seen sitting by the window side and was lost in thoughts. In the caption, Hina poured her heart out and urged people to pray for her during these difficult times. She wrote, “A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around.. But there's a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light.. Dua.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

To recall, Hina had confirmed testing positive for COVID 19 early this week. She shared a post and wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for COVID 19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantine myself and taking all the necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

