Hina Khan gets emotional as she resumes shoot post her father’s demise: I know you will always guide me

As Hina Khan has resumed shooting post her father’s demise, the actress penned an emotional note remembering him and it will leave teary eyed.

is known for wearing her hearts on her sleeves and while the actress is quite active on social media, she does make sure to keep her fans updated about her life. The actress, who had lost her father recently, has been witnessing a difficult time on the personal front. However, she had finally decided to move on in her professional life and has resumed shooting post her father’s demise. Indeed, it hasn’t been easy for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and she continues to miss her daddy.

In fact, as she resumed shooting, Hina also penned an emotional post remembering her father and shared a throwback pic with him with the caption “Forever your strong girl”. Sharing her pics in the Instagram story, Hina wrote, “First shoot after…. Miss u dad. I know you will always guide me, protect me, show me the right path and watch my back. I love you..” In another post, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant wrote, “How you used to set my makeup chair at home, turn on the air conditioner, come in between to check on me, watch me get ready.. those proud eyed, missed everything today. I love you daddy. Your strong girl is missing you” followed by a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s IG post:

Earlier, the actress had penned yet another emotional note for her father along with a throwback picture. In the picture, Hina was seen hugging her father and was in her safe place with him. “I don’t know what to write. Miss you” Hina captioned the image with a broken heart emoticon.

