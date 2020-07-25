Hina Khan gets emotional while watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara: I just don't know what to write

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara has finally released on 24th July, 2020. Meanwhile, Hina Khan has shared an emotional post related to the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara has finally released much to the excitement of the fans. It marks the last on-screen appearance of the late actor who passed away on 14th June 2020. The movie had an OTT release on Friday, 24th July 2020 and as expected, it received a tremendous response from the movie buffs. To add to this, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial has made yet another record by ranking at number 10 as per IMDb rating.

However, fans and members of the entertainment industry alike were overwhelmed with emotions as they watched Sushant’s last movie. Among them is Hina Khan who has recently shared an Instagram post while sharing her views on the same. The actress gets emotional as she states, “I just don’t know what to write.” She has also shared a still from Dil Bechara along with the post. Earlier, TV celebs like Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani, and others also paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor on social media as they watched the movie.

Meanwhile, check out the Instagram post below:

Talking about Dil Bechara, it also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who has earlier appeared in movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium, and Fukrey Returns. Apart from that, the romantic drama also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It happens to be an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’ The music for Dil Bechara has been composed by AR Rahman and its songs have already become chartbusters.

