Hina Khan gets honoured with a prestigious international award at UK Asian Film Festival

Hina Khan is without a doubt one of India's most well-known television personalities. She rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. Hina has not only captivated audiences with her on-screen talents, but she has also established herself as a fashion star. The actress enjoys a massive fan following for her exuberant styling and fashion sense.

Well, this super talented actress is all set to return to Cannes Film Festival this year after making her impressive debut at the French Riviera in 2019. Hina was recently spotted at the airport, leaving for the event in a casual yet chic co-ords outfit. It is an honour for Hina Khan to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet again. She had earlier attended the gala to unveil the poster of her film Lines. And this year, before attending Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival.

At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured. Hina made heads turn as she appeared in a stunning off-white outfit at the event.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

Also Read: Hina Khan jets off to Cannes Film Festival; Looks snazzy in lavender co-ord set as she gets clicked at airport