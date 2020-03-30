Hina Khan gets a special task from her mother during quarantine & her reaction proves she is a true millennial

Hina Khan, who is practising self quarantine these days, is busy doing her household chores these days along with trying her hand on sketching.

is one of the television actresses who has won our hearts not just as an aadarsh bahu on Indian television but also with her strong performance on reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The diva was among the top contestants on both the shows and her stupendous performances during the tasks often won her a lot of appreciation. Interestingly while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been practising self quarantine these days, looks like she still getting some new tasks to do but this time from her mother.

Hina shared some videos in Instagram stories wherein the 32 year old actress stated while they have replaced their doormats with the new ones, she has been given the responsibility to wash the previous doormats by her mommy. Yes! Television’s top-lister actress was seen washing her doormat and the diva gave it a typical melodramatic reaction just like every millennial these days. This isn’t all. Hina also shared videos of herself washing the doormat in her bathroom as she also lip sang ’s popular track Jag Ghoomeya which was playing the background.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent video of a task given by her mom:

Meanwhile, Hina has been actively raising awareness about the coronavirus outbreak in India. The diva has not only been sharing tutorials about how to wear a mask and wash the hands properly, but she has also been urging her fans to act responsibly and stay indoors as much as possible. And while Hina is also practising self quarantine these days, she is utilizing this time to spend some quality moments with her family along with honing her sketching skills.

