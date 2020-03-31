Hina Khan gets talking about Coronavirus lockdown, keeping up with beau Rocky Jaiswal and more; VIDEO

Hina Khan got candid on an exclusive live chat with PINKVILLA and well, the actress got talking about everything including her skin regime, how she is spending time during Coronavirus lockdown, her co-stars, and so much more. Check out the entire video right here.

is one television actress who has made a name of her own and continues to go places with all the work she has done so far and of course, the work she has ahead of her. The actress has had a journey that is commendable and she also makes sure to put her position and celebrity influence to the right use as and when needed. And right now, as the world is dealing with a crisis that the Coronavirus is, in an exclusive chat with PINKVILLA, Hina spoke about it at length among other things. Right from her schedule and how she thinks no amount of time is enough to how she feels people need to take the lockdown more seriously, she spoke about it all.

Hina also got talking about work, missing hitting the gym, her skin care regime, and of course, the upcoming projects. The actress also revealed that she was supposed to go to Cannes 2020, however, not that it has been postponed, it looks very bleak. She also spoke about her equation with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars, her favourite co-star, and how she has this bond with Bigg Boss 13 contestant . She also happened to reveal how she couldn't do Naagin 4, but, at the same time, she does not regret it.

The actress also revealed how she wouldn't mind going to Goa as well once this is all over, however, she did say how we should go to places of worship too and pray. When asked about how is the long-distance bit with beau Rocky Jaiswal going, she says, "We stay very close so we get to meet and I did mention this but we take a lot of precautions when we go out. We sanitize everything, including the car, the seat, and everything else."

Check out Hina Khan's video right here:

Hina Khan reveals why it is important to isolate, says, ‘She was supposed to go to Cannes this year’ from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

Credits :Pinkvilla

