Hina Khan gets tricked into saying ‘I love you’ in her latest video

The television diva and fashionista, is among the most loved actors. She rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has a huge fan following on social media and often shares entertaining content. She has recently shared a cute video on her social media as she says I love you. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan has yet again won the hearts of her fans with her latest adorable video.

Hina can be seen lying on the bed as she lip syncs an audio from Instagram reel. She looks gorgeous in a white top and open hair. In the video, she is asked to say the alphabets and gets tricked into saying ‘I love you’. She has put the romantic song ‘Manga Yahi Duawa Main’.

See the video here: Click

Hina Khan has been keeping busy with music videos. Her latest video was with Shaheer Sheikh named ‘Baarish’. She had recently posted a picture with her father as she shared that it has been three months since he passed away and she missed him terribly. She captioned, “Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months Today 20th April 2021 DADDYS STRONG GURL This is what u always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss Dad.” Hina Khan had lost her father due to cardiac arrest in April this year.

Also read- Eid 2021: Hina Khan nails the desi girl look in sharara as she sends best wishes on the holy occasion