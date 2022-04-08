Hina Khan gives cues on how to be summer-ready in a floral dress and frames; PICS

Hina Khan often makes headlines for her spectacular fashion sense. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and her fans are in awe of her style. Hina Khan is an avid social media user and she often shares pictures and videos of herself with her fans. She recently shared a picture of herself in a summery floral dress as she stepped out of her home.

In the pictures, Hina glows due to the golden hour. She had sported a white V-neck and knee-length dress with floral print. She has paired the look with white sneakers and sunglasses. She had also worn a silver delicate chain for accentuating the look. She shared in the caption, “Glowing and Growing..”

See the post here-

Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, “Bahut pyaari lag rahi hai”. Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Hina Khan will be soon seen playing a cop in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Sharing about the same, IANS quoted her, “I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character of a real-life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

