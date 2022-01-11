Hina Khan gives fashion police a run for their money in green & yellow striped dress; See PICS

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular personalities in the Indian television industry. Hina rose to fame with her portrayal as Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was also a contestant on the Salman Khan-fronted reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, where she emerged as the first runner-up. In her career, Hina has not only impressed fans with her acts on the small screen, but she has successfully established herself as a style icon as well. And her latest post on Instagram is a testimony to the same.

Earlier today, Hina took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures looking beautiful as ever. In the pictures, Hina can be seen striking several attractive poses for the camera, as she slayed in a green and yellow striped dress, with slit detailing on either side of the dress. Hina’s hair was tied in a messy high ponytail, while she opted for a soft-glam makeup look featuring shimmery green eyeliner and a glossy lip shade. The actress wrapped up the look with a pair of yellow stilettoes.

Hina posed inside what looks like an empty closet. Sharing the post, Hina captioned it, “When dealing with the Insane, The best method is to pretend to be Sane..(green heart emoji)”

Take a look:

In other news, recently, Hina’s entire family tested positive for Covid-19. The actress shared the news with netizens as she posted a series of selfies looking tired yet determined. In the pictures, the lines from wearing a mouth mask were evident on Hina’s face. She also wrote a long note, reminding her fans to make lemonade from the lemons that life hands them.

ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2021: Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik; TV actors who ‘skipped to the good part’ & holidayed in Maldives