Hina Khan gives a glimpse of 'Ghar ki safai ke side effects' amid lockdown; WATCH

Hina Khan is busy cleaning her house amidst lockdown and her latest video is just proof. Take a look.

loves interacting with fans, and there's no doubt about the fact. The actress keeps sharing her whereabouts with her fans almost every day. In fact, during this Coronavirus lockdown, the diva is engaging with her fans more. She has been sharing pictures and videos with her followers to entertain them and drive away their boredom. Recently, when shooting for another video, Hina encountered a funny moment. She had to pause the shoot for some seconds, and the reason it will tickle your funny bones.

It so happened that while Hina was shooting a new video, she had an urge to sneeze. And just like all others, she also took a moment off. The pretty face shared the hilarious BTS moment on her Instagram story with an informative message. She wrote, 'When you are ready to roll and this happens! I am absolutely normal guys, so stop assuming. Sneezing is normal too, bad particles trapped in the nasal passage are expelled.' Well, giving it a Hina style quirky twist, she termed it as Ghar ki safai ke side effects'

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares a THROWBACK photo with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan as she misses travelling

We are in awe of Hina's message, only she can nail spreading such good information with a hilarious twist. And we guess, it was only necessary for her to clarify the sneeze in these times. Because people take no time to assume and spread wrong information. Also, we can totally relate to Hina's current situation after cleaning the house amid lockdown. But, as Hina would have said, everything is only for the good, and this time shall also pass soon.

Not to miss, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looked fresh as a daisy. Wearing an off-shoulder blue top and open traces, she looked pretty as always. Her fresh dewy makeup, nude lipstick, and butterfly-shaped hair clip made the overall look beautiful. Also, we cannot stop but mention, her cute expressions, while she was about to sneeze!

Take a look at Hina's video here:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making the most of her quarantine time. After a long time, she has entered the kitchen to explore her cooking skills. While first, she made some yummy pancakes, later she also tried her hands on puris. Well, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Hina had revealed that the last time she ever cooked was during her stint in Bigg Boss 11. And now, during this social distancing phase, the actress is learning to cook, and we know she will nail this art too.

Apart from this, the actress is very actively sharing tips and tricks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. From perfectly wearing the masks to making masks at home, she has been educating the masses. Hina also made a DIY video on how one should carefully store essentials that they have purchased during this time, as as to avoid any contact with the deadly virus. She is urging people to follow the rules and spreading positivity around. In these times of panic, Hina is advising people to have hope and faith, and pray that things get back to normalcy.

What are your thoughts on Hina's latest video? Do you relate to her situation as well? Are you missing seeing her on-screen? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her heavy workout session during quarantine and Ekta Kapoor is all hearts for it

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×