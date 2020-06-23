  1. Home
Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her guilty pleasure as she relishes some noodles in the wee hours; See PHOTO

Hina Khan is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her life on the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
Mumbai
Hina Khan never fails to impress us whenever she posts something on social media. Be it candid pictures or be it the videos of her rigorous workouts, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress surely knows how to grab the limelight through her posts. Hina who initially began her journey with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable actresses of the television industry in current times.

Recently, Hina has shared another picture on her Instagram handle which surely deserves your attention. As can be seen in the picture, the actress gives a glimpse of her guilty pleasure as she gorges on some noodles in the wee hours. However, we can also figure out after having a look at Hina’s expressions that the actress regrets eating the noodles given that she is on some strict diet. Despite all of them, Hina’s expressions look too cute in the picture!

Check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Hina’s popularity rose to heights when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan and was declared the runner up. Post that, there was no looking back for the actress as she began getting multiple interesting offers. Hina made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She has also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone that has been released a few days back.  

Credits :Instagram

