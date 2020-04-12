Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her heavy workout session during quarantine and Ekta Kapoor is all hearts for it

Hina Khan's workout serves as a motivation for fans to sweat it out at home amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check it out.

is one such actress who is an inspiration for many. Not only for her acting skills and fashion game but also her fitness secrets. While most of us are lazing around during this quarantine time, Hina is surely making the most of it, and her social media posts are enough to prove this fact. From indulging in household chores to creating beautiful paintings to honing her culinary skills, the Hacked actress has been grooming her productive and creative skills in the past few days. With Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extending the lockdown in the state up to April 30 (2020), it looks like the diva is going to get more time for her exploring her hidden talents.

If there's one thing that the actress is best known for, besides her performance, it is her fit and lean body. There's no surprise that the actress is a fitness freak, and does not miss out on her workouts in any situation. Now that the gyms are closed, Hina has made her house into her personal training center and is seen sweating it out like a pro indoors. Just like all the times, the actress has been sharing multiple pictures and inspirational videos on her Instagram. handle. She is motivating her fans to utilize the quarantine time in shaping their bodies and keeping to the best of their health.

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared another glimpse of her heavy workout session, and her fans went gaga over her. Clad in a pink bralette and black lowers, the actress doles out major fitness goals as she poses for a click. She is seen flaunting her washboard abs like a pro. The expressions on Hina's face prove that her gym seshs are quite intense, and it needs a lot of energy to achieve what she has.

As soon as she posted the picture, her fans went berserk and showered her with love. Everyone was surprised and inspired by Hina's love for health and fitness, even during the lockdown. Her Kasautii Zindagii Kay producer, Ekta Kapoor was also all hearts for Hina, as she commented with several 'heart emojis.'

Take a look at Hina's post here:

Well, just a day before, Hina was seen trying her hands at cooking again as she made puris for the very first time. However, as we all know, Hina is still learning the basics of the art of cooking, her puris turned out to be large-sized bhaturas. But, we love the fact that the actress has finally taken charge of the kitchen and is experimenting there also. Well, full marks to her enthusiasm to learn something new every day, because 'Try and try till you succeed.' And seems like Hina is already winning a lot of hearts for her sweet gestures.

The diva has been spreading positivity during these tough times and is also educating the masses about following all the rules thoroughly. From showing the right way to wear a mask, to teaching them how to prepare a mask at home, Hina has been spreading the good word to keep the Coronavirus at bay. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

