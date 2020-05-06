Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her small Iftaar party at home; Arjun Bijlani's comment will make you go ROFL

Hina Khan recently gave a glimpse of her quaint little Iftaar party at home amidst the lockdown, but Arjun Bijlani's comment stole the show. Take a look.

is making the most of her quarantine time at home. However, she is not driving away from her boredom alone but is also engaging her extended family, i.e. her fans. Yes, the pretty actress is making sure to interact with her followers as much as she can amid the Coronavirus-lockdown. There has been no day that Hina has not posted on her social media to make her supporters feel happy and let them know that they are not alone in this.

Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that she has become the 'much-loved social media star' during this pandemic. Whether her pictures or her posts, everything is quite exciting, and her social media stories cannot be missed. We all know that the diva is observing fast during the holy month of Ramdaan. She keeps posting about her the Sehri and preparations, but yesterday she gave a glimpse of her small Iftaar party at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, you read that right!

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a photo of a beautifully arranged dining table and revealed how she breaks her fast. On the table were placed some dates in one bowl, a glass of milkshake with chia seeds, a plate full of neatly sliced apples, and some fried cutlets in a small bowl. To add the vintage, a candle was placed in the middle, having a gold base covered with frosty glass. Well, not only the iftaar delicacies but the entire atmosphere looks drool-worthy and eye-pleasing. She captioned the same as, 'Iftaar Ready. Gyaarwah Roza Mubarak.'

Well, Hina's Iftaar feast, surely gave us the festive vibes and made us hungry. As soon as she posted the picture, fans started showering their love on her as always. Not only them, but many of her friends from the industry expressed their views on the Hina's post. Among them were , Iqbal Khan, , and her former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Ariah Agarwal. However, it was Arjun's comment that stole the show.

The Naagin actor should his witty and funny side yet again and wrote, 'Bhej de thodi.' (Send some for me also) Well, we all know Arjun's love for food, and during this stay-at-home phase, we all are craving for some delicacies, so we feel Arjun. Hina appreciated Ajrun's comment but unfortunately couldn't fulfill his wish. She replied, 'Awww, I wish.'

Well, Arjun's comment is extremely relatable to many of us, who cannot resist good food. Every time we see some relishing some delicacy, we can't stop but ask for a bite, isn't it? It seems like Arjun is also that friend in the group, who likes to try everybody's tiffin box, but we know he is sweet enough to share his meal also! Since Arjun is on a cooking spree amid quarantine, we hope that he has cooked something delicious to kill his hunger.

Meanwhile, Hina is spending time at home with her parents and indulging in creative activities. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

