Hina Khan gives a glimpse of latest photoshoot; Oozes charm and royalty in a beautiful saree

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina recently walked on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made headlines for her OOTDs. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress shared a beautiful glimpse of her latest photoshoot on social media.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared a video in which she can be seen oozing charm in a beautiful saree. Her hair and makeup were also on-point and she accessorised her look perfectly with jewellary. Hina can be seen doing all the 'adah' as she got clicked.

Check Hina Khan's post here:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan opened up about her Cannes 2022 journey. She said, "The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time." She further added, "Once I was there, there was so much happening. From prepping for the red carpet to my poster launch and interviews. But I ensured that I live each moment to the fullest and enjoy my time there and not just rush through it. Speaking about the best compliments - it's too hard to pinpoint just one because each and every compliment I received was truly special and made my experience even more fulfilling." For the unversed, Hina attended Cannes 2022 this year for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

