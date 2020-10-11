Hina Khan gives a head massage to Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14; Fans can't stop gushing over their bond

Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan's adorable camaraderie in the Bigg Boss 14 house has caught everyone's attention. In last night's BB 14 episode, Hina gave a head massage to Sid, and fans are left awestruck with it.

Bigg Boss 14 kick-started a week ago, with a new concept and more expectations from viewers. For the first time, Bigg Boss allowed past contestants to not only stay in the house but also rule over it. Yes, we're talking about the 'toofani seniors' - , Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. With several new faces, the audiences were expecting to see some new bonds between the freshers.

Much to everyone's surprise, equations are yet to form between the newcomers, but the friendship between two seniors has already become the talk of the town. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about - Sidharth and Hina. From the premiere episode, Sidharth and Hina have been bonding really well, and with each passing day, their beautiful chemistry is making headlines. From flirting to goofing around, from recalling memories to supporting each other, Hina and Sidharth have wowed everyone with their awe-inspiring camaraderie. The duo has been setting major 'friendship goals.'

Their bonding is being loved with viewers so much that they have given them a name - SidHina. In last night's episode of BB 14, Hina was seen giving Sidharth a head massage as other freshers discussed the luxury items. Though it was a small moment aired on TV, it caught fans' attention, and they have been hailing their bond.

A picture of Hina massaging Sidharth's head is doing rounds on social media, and fans are gawking over their strong friendship. While some couldn't stop gushing over SidHina, others were reminded of Sid's bond with Shehnaaz Gill in BB 13, wherein she was seen giving the actor head massages often.

Well, it is undeniable, that Sidharth and Hina have certainly formed a strong and pure bond. They look extremely cute together in a frame. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

