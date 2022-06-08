Hina Khan gives major travel goals as she shares PICS from her Budapest trip with Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She recently marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. She shared pictures of all her looks from the Cannes film festival and looked effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit. After her Cannes appearance, the actress was enjoying a vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Budapest.

Hina was seen having a gala time in Budapest as she was exploring cafés with good food and lovely decor along with her boyfriend Rocky. Today, taking to her Instagram account, Hina again dropped a few pictures from her Budapest vacation. Sharing these pictures, Hina captioned, "Things end but memories last forever..A day from my trip to Budapest.." In these pictures, the actress has sported a black and dark blue colored romper and paired it with sneakers. She completed her look by adding sunglasses and posed at some exotic locations.

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival this year for unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

Hina Khan's professional commitments:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

