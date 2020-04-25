Hina Khan gives a relatable expression as she gets irked with the continuous ringing of her phone; See PHOTO

Hina Khan has recently shared an Instagram post in which the actress shows how irritated she is because of the continuous ringing of her phone. Check out the picture.

is currently basking with happiness yet again as her short film titled Smartphone has received rave reviews from the audience. For the unversed, this film has been released on April 24, 2020, in Ullu, one of the popular digital platforms. The much-awaited drama also features Akshay Oberoi and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Keeping these things aside, the Hacked actress is currently enjoying her quarantine break with her loved ones within the vicinity of her home.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has recently shared a post on Instagram which is quite relatable to all of us. She has shared a picture of herself along with the post in which she is giving an irked expression while looking at the phone on her hands. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress seems to be quite irritated with the endless ringing on her phone which she mentions in the caption. As we can see in the picture, Hina is wearing a blue t-shirt and her hair is tied up with a multicolored hairband.

On the work front, apart from her recent short, Hina Khan began this year with the release of her debut Bollywood movie Hacked that has been helmed by well-known filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The mystery thriller was released in February 2020. The actress has been highly praised for her stellar performance in the movie. She now has a couple more projects lined up which will go on floors or get released as soon as the lockdown ends.

