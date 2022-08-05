Hina Khan gives true inspiration as she sweats it off in the gym; Check here

Hina Khan needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most beautiful and fittest actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina is an ardent social media user. Apart from being an amazing actor, Hina is also known for her fit body in the industry and she often gives glimpses of her workout sessions on Instagram.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Hina shared a sneak peek of her workout session as she sweat it off in the gym. In the snap, she can be seen seating on the floor after a heavy workout. Indeed, she is a true inspiration for her fans and fitness enthusiasts.

Check Hina Khan's post here:

Speaking about Hina Khan's professional career, she is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

