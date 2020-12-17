Hina Khan gives us major fitspiration as she gears up to burn some calories; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan will soon be seen in a new web series and is currently preparing for the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The television starlet has been in the news the entire year owing to some of the interesting projects in which she featured till now. Moreover, ardent fans were left elated when she entered as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss 14 a few months ago. Needless to say, she never forgets to keep her fans posted with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life.

While we talk about this, Hina has shared yet another post on Instagram that is nothing less inspirational for all the fitness freaks. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star’s caption about burning calories is enough to prove that she is heading out for a workout. The actress is seen clad in multi-coloured athleisure and basking in the glow of sunlight as she makes her way probably to the gym. Her beaming smile is sure to make anyone’s day here!

Check out the pictures below:

A few days back, Hina Khan went to Maldives for a mini-vacation with her parents. And guess who joined them for the family getaway! Well, of course, it’s her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The couple always doles out major relationship goals and manage to remain in the news for the same. As for Hina, the diva is currently gearing up for one of her upcoming web series. She also officially ventured into Bollywood earlier this year with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. That was followed by a short film titled Smartphone.

