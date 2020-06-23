Hina Khan is giving out major boss lady vibes in this throwback video and Rashami Desai agrees; WATCH

Hina Khan shared a throwback slo-mo video and while we can't get enough of it, it also has the attention of beau Rocky Jaiswal and some friends. Check it out here.

has been super active on social media since forever and the actress always manages have our attention with her social media posts. Time and again, she shares these stunning photos and videos that leave fans appalled and in awe of her and this one time happens to be exactly that. In fact, the slow-mo video has the attention of beau Rocky Jaiswal, courtesy the caption while it also has a comment from , courtesy her walk.

In the video Hina shared, she is seen walking like a total diva and well, boss lady vibes are definitely the first thing that comes to us and it looks like that is what Rashami wanted to say as well. She looked stunning in a pant-suit and it was all things jazzy and shiny. She captioned the video as, "You should see me in a Crown, Your silence is my favourite sound, Watch me make em bow, One by, One by, One!" Rocky went on to mention how he is 'one' of them in reference to the last line.

Check out Hina Khan's video and the comments right here:

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina got talking about Rashami and told us, "I have always been there, with Rashami, we never call each other, maybe a little bit of insta-chat, but have this invisible bond. I am telling you we don't talk and we don't meet but I know what is happening in our lives and I know what she is doing, and that is what happens after Bigg Boss, you are everywhere. I like how she is growing and she is doing better. I can sense what decision she is taking for what reason and when I dm her and I tell her, we both agree. I have always liked Rashami, and even though I haven't supported anyone openly but I was very glad how she got out of everything she went through and after that hug I gave her, I was so happy how she came out as a warrior."

ALSO READ: Hina Khan reveals THIS is the reason she fell head over heels for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×