Hina Khan goes all glam in off shoulder hot pink OOTD, leaves fans in awe; Asks 'Are you guys loving Bedard?'

Known for her classy style, Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans. In a recent video titled Bedard, Hina managed to nail traditional as well as western looks. Now, she asked fans for feedback on the music video with a photo.

If there is one star who has managed to captivate the viewers with her performance on the big screen as well as on the small screen, it is . Not just this, Hina is also known for her classy style and her looks serve as inspiration to millions of girls who follow her. From rocking ethnic outfits to slaying in western looks, Miss Khan manages to nail it each time and in a classy manner at that. And now, as her recent music video, Bedard is out, she has been in the headlines.

Recently, after the release of her song Bedard, Hina took to social media to drop a gorgeous photo and interact with her fans. In the photo, we can see the Hacked star clad in a chic hot pink monochromatic outfit with a matching belt around her waist. With the pretty dress, Hina kept her makeup quite glam and her hair was styled perfectly to fall on the sides of her face. The gorgeous star is seen posing for the camera in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Hina wrote, "Hey you!Are you Guys loving #Bedard." As soon as the Hacked star shared the post, fans started dropping compliments for her in the comments. Several celebs also loved her look and commented on the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the music video that featured Hina is currently trending and is being loved by audiences. The song, Bedard is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and crooned by Stebin Ben. Since the time the song was released, it has received over 544k views on YouTube. Hina's different looks in the video have taken over social media and many fan clubs have been gushing over her style. On the work front, Hina made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. She also has been a part of short films like Lines and Wishlist. She also was part of Bigg Boss 14 as a senior with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Also Read|Bedard Released: Hina Khan looks charismatic in the song as she makes a statement in skin fitted dress

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×