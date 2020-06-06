Hina Khan goes OMG as fan calls her heaven on Earth with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii photos

Hina Khan took to social media to reciprocate the love she received from a fan and we think it is definitely adorable. Check out the post and her response here.

sure has her fans rooting for her and going all hearts since she first made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was a part of the show for the longest time, however, she moved on eventually, and later, did two reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, both of which she managed to reach the top and won hearts with her stint in both the shows.

Later, Hina made a return to daily soaps with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and as surprising as it was, she took upon the role of Komolika and did magic on-screen. For the first time ever, Hina managed to make fans fall in love with the vamp because of her on-screen presence. And as it turns out, the actress is still loved for her role in both the shows and so, a fan remembered her with a collage of her photos from the shows and wrote, 'My heaven on Earth.' Hina was kind enough to repost the photo and went OMG with a GIF.

Check out Hina Khan's reaction and the post here:

Meanwhile, on World Environment Day yesterday, Hina also spoke about how things have changed over the past two months and there is less pollution and human interference with nature, at large. She said, "Seeing the beautiful changes that our environment has experienced in these past 2 months since the lockdown came into action, really proves that it is us who have been responsible for things like air pollution, noise pollution and any other damage that nature has faced! I have lived in Mumbai since the past 11 years, but this is the only time I have actually been able to witness such clear blue skies and hear about animals coming out into the open, peacocks gracing their presence in buildings which is so lovely!"

