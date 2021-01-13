Hina Khan goes out exploring vineyards with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and their PHOTOS will leave you in awe

Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry and to celebrate it she had jetted off to vineyards. She has been sharing a series of beautiful pictures.

, one of the most popular television actors, has recently completed 12 years in the industry. And to celebrate it, the actress went on a small getaway with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Her fashion choices never go wrong as she can pull off anything with ease and grace and she proved it in her trip photos. Currently, she is spending time in the vineyards and has been sharing beautiful pictures from there. The lovely pictures of the star with her beau will inspire your inner traveller.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her trip. In the photos, she is slaying in a dress that she teamed up with a hat. The star’s makeup is on point. Hina also shared a series of pictures on her instagram with a beautiful cake signifying her 12 years in the industry. The cake has a strawberry icing and has her initials 'HK'. A cut out of a woman is also decorated on the cake which is holding the number 12 in her hands.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has called her 12 year journey ‘amazing.’ From walking international red carpets to an international recognition at an American film festival, the actress has managed to prove herself. She rose to fame from her debut Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. Sharing photos from the celebration, Hina wrote ‘#HinaKeBemisaal12Saal Thank you.’ Many celebrities including Pooja Banerjee also congratulated her.

Hina made her digital debut with the 2020 series Damaged 2.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

