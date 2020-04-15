Hina Khan goes on a photo sharing spree while she is goofy and it is all of our quarantine mood; PHOTOS

Hina Khan has been super active on social media and her latest photos seem to be relatable since many of us are doing just that. Check them out right here.

has been giving her fans constant updates on how has she been spending her time and in fact, she is someone who has been one of the most creative people during the lockdown. quarantine has all of us stuck at home and hence, in an attempt to spend some quality time instead of simply doing nothing, Hina has been cooking, painting, doing household chores, and so many other things. But, she has also been enjoying her time lazing around on some occasions.

And last night, Hina decided to pull off some goofy pictures for social media, probably right before she was headed to sleep. The actress was wearing a beanie and a pink t-shirt in the photos she shared. She was making faces in those photos and some of them were funny while others happened to be cute. Fans have been totally gushing over her as usual and it looks like it is very little that can change about that so why would today be any different.

Check out Hina Khan's photos right here:

Meanwhile, during her live sessions, Hina spoke about all things quarantine, and on being asked about suggestions during these times, she said, "They can help their families and that will help one pass their time. Second, I have started going onto Youtube and search a lot of stuff, including sketching or paint, or product reviews, so I am learning new things via Google and YouTube. Then I also meditate and lock myself in the room, shut down everything and light up all the candles, it is amazing. Sometimes I work out, I read, cleaning, spending time with myself, play games, so I do a lot of stuff."

Credits :Instagram

