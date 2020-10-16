  1. Home
Hina Khan grabs our attention with her boho chic avatar in the latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan never fails to impress us with her stylish avatars. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of the actress.
Hina Khan grabs our attention with her boho chic avatar in the latest PHOTOS
Hina Khan surely knows how to mesmerize the fans with her style statements. The stunning diva is termed a fashionista for all the right reasons. Not only that but her acting prowess is also brilliant that she has showcased in almost every show or film till date. Hina enjoys a fan following not only for her acting skills but also for her utter beauty. Currently, she is inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and her social media handles are operated by her team. 

As we speak of this, Hina Khan’s team has once again shared a few stunning pictures of the actress that are worth a glimpse. The Lines actress opts for white co-ords for the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14. It includes a printed sleeveless top teamed up with a long white shrug and flared pants. What also grabs our attention is Hina’s flawless makeup. She also wears a nose pin and her hair tresses surely remind us of her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. 

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan earlier appeared in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The audience loved her performance in the film that co-starred Kunal Roy Kapur. Apart from that, the actress also made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the mystery thriller Hacked. Meanwhile, Hina Khan is currently also winning accolades again as the ‘Toofani Senior’ in Bigg Boss season 14 hosted by Salman Khan

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

