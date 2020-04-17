Hina Khan grooving on Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool track cannot be missed; WATCH

After Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana, Hina Khan is showing her amazing dancing moves on Jacqueline Fernandez's song Genda Phool. Take a look.

is an all-rounder. She can act, sing, cook, dance and the list goes on. Give her anything, and she will soar par excellence. The actress is making the most of her quarantine time, and enjoying every little bit of this 'sudden break.' From painting to cleaning the house to learning new skills, Hina has put on her creativity hat to explore her hidden talents. The diva enjoys a massive following on social media and is constantly sharing glimpses of her quarantine time with her fans.

Recently, the actress posted a video that is the best treat to her fans. Well, Hina was seen grooving to a peppy number at her home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Can you guess the song? Well, it is none other than everyone's current favourite Genda Phool. Yes, the actress flaunted her moves on Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's peppy track Genda Phool. It looks like Hina thought of relieving some stress through dancing after a heavy workout session, as she was seen wearing her gym athleisure.

She has undoubtedly set the stage on fire with her amazing moves. Fans are going gaga over it, and cannot take their eyes off Hina's breathtaking moves. Hina's perfectly toned body and her curves in this video are surely making many heads turn. And many can't stop but watch it on repeat. Before Hina, many other actors have also made videos like Monalisa, Urvashi Rautela and Jasleen Matharu dancing on Genda Phool, but this one surely is above all. In fact, there is a whole #GendaPhoolChallenge that is going on social media, and making is participating in it.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana was also seen boasting off her dancing talent on the song. Yes, Asim Riaz's ladylove also took up the challenged, and it was much-appreciated by Jacqueline herself. The Bollywood actress also posted Himanshi's dance video on her Instagram account, praising her moves. Well, we don't know who did it the best, but Hina's moves are mesmerizing and have a modern twist to it.

Take a look at Hina's Genda Phool dance here:

For the unversed, Jacky and Badshah recently collaborated for Genda Phool, and the song has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered a massive fan-base and people all over the nation are loving the catchy number. Jacqueline is gaining a lot of appreciation for her ravishing looks in the music video. It is one of the top songs of the year until now.

Speaking of Hina, she is making the most of her social distancing time at home with her parents. She is binge-watching TV shows, working out, gorging delicious food, experimenting with her culinary skills, educating the masses about the safety measures for COVID-19, and urging people to stay indoors.

The actress recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's thriller 'Hacked', and many are enjoying her movie amid quarantine. They are sharing their views about it on social media and appreciating Hina's acting skills. What are your thoughts on Hina's dance on Genda Phool? Who do you want to see take up the #GendaPhoolChallenge from the Telly world now? Let us know in the comment section below.

