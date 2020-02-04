Hina Khan: Hacked star's THESE interesting statements prove she is one of a kind and fearless

Here are some interesting statements by Hina Khan that you cannot miss. Read on.

is an amazing actress, and there's no second thought about it. But apart from her amazing performances, she is known for her bold, fierce and plain-spoken attitude. She is someone who speaks her mind. She calls a spade a spade and never tries to mince her words. She stepped in the Telly world back in 2009 as an outsider, having no filmy background. She kept her chin high and believed in what she is. She aptly proves the saying, 'It's better to speak your mind and tell the truth than to stay quiet and lie to yourself.'

From beginning as the simple and naive Akshara Singhania from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to playing the edgy Sameera Khanna aka Sam in her Bollywood debut Hacked, Hina has come a long way in the entertainment world. Very few reach the heights Hina has attained in her career. She's been a part of the industry for over a decade now. She's had her shares of ups and downs in this never-stopping and highly-competitive world. Her confidence, attitude and ability to take things with stride, has made Hina Khan what she is today. The bold actress has never been apologetic for her unfiltered statements on various issues.

As she forays into the big-screen, let's take a look at some interesting statements that she's ever made.

1) Making 'proper' use of social media

There is a certain line that I draw for myself when it comes to what to post and what not to on social media.

2) Because 'straightforwardness' isn't a thing anymore

I am very blunt, and people don't like it. I will make it a point to voice my opinions. But if I am at fault, I will also apologise.

3) A Bibliophilia indeed

I used to bring my books to the shoot and used to study in between the shots.

4) Never give up attitude

I am okay with losing, but I won't give up and fight till the end.

5) Punching judgmental people in the face

You can like or dislike me. You are entitled to form an opinion about me, and I don't fear being judged.

6) Breaking barriers to prove her mettle

I asked my mother, 'Why shouldn't I act?' She said, 'Nobody in the family has acted, so why should you?'

7) Work is Hina's worship

I am very professional; I can work with my enemies, too.

8) Taking Forgetfulness as a blessing

I am blessed that I quickly forget things. I forget everything, and, trust me, that's the best thing that you can have. I take my forgetfulness in a positive stride because I also forget the problems.

9) Sharing her style statement

I guess your style should be ever-evolving because that's the best thing

about it.

10) Hina's a proud outsider in the showbiz world

Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. I felt bad not just for myself that I have put in a lot of effort but for the person as well that it’s not required. You are what you are. You don’t need it.

