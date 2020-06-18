Hina Khan is a happy soul as she enjoys Mumbai rains and her flawless smile will light up your mood

Hina Khan aces the art of making the most ever moment and her recent Instagram post proves the same.

is one of the most talented actresses in the telly world. The actress, who made her debut with Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, became a household name with her portrayal of an ideal daughter in law Akshara. But apart from her acting prowess, her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. Besides, she has also been a social media queen and each of her posts takes the internet by a storm.

Recently, Hina once again made the headlines turn after she shared beautiful pics of herself. As we know monsoon has hit Mumbai and the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant was seen making the most of the rainy season and was enjoying it to the fullest. In the pictures, Hina was seen dressed in a royal blue coloured dress with red and yellow coloured polka dots on it. She completed her look with a maroon coloured hairband and had her hair tied in a high pony. The diva was seen posing with an umbrella and her flawless smile was certainly lighting up the environment. Hina captioned the image as, “You are always welcome, under my Umbrella.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hina was seen making a remarkable debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt directorial Hacked wherein she played the role of Sameera. Besides, she was seen making an appearance in a short film titled Smartphone. Hina is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

